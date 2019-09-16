Kendall Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair at London Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner stepped out at London Fashion Week with a brand-new look.

The model and reality TV star walked the Burberry spring 2020 collection on Monday, where she traded in her famous brunette locks for blonde hair. This was Jenner’s first runway appearance of the season, for which she sported a white logo jacket with brown leather detailing and a black fringe knee-length skirt, created by designer Riccardo Tisci.

Jenner sat out from walking the runways at New York Fashion Week, but made multiple appearances throughout the week, including at the DKNY 30th anniversary party and Longchamp’s spring 2020 show (where she was seen with her signature long brown hair).

The model isn’t one to change up her hair color often, unlike her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who frequently sport blonde and pastel colored hairdos. Jenner famously tried out a platinum look three years ago for Balmain’s fall 2016 runway show.

