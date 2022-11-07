Kendall Jenner Goes Minimalist in White Khaite Dress for CFDA Fashion Awards

Kendall Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday wearing a minimalist white dress by Khaite, which won the CFDA’s Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award.

The silhouette included spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. Jenner coordinated the dress with a pair of white sandals and chandelier earrings.

For makeup, Jenner went for a natural look, featuring a glossy nude lip, a hint of blush, a touch of mascara and earth-tone eyeshadow. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a slightly wavy style.

Kendall Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

It’s been a busy time for Jenner. In October, she collaborated on a holiday capsule collection for Judith Leiber with siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, along with their mother, Kris Jenner.

Own recently revealed her as the new face of its denim campaign, and over the summer, she celebrated the anniversary of her 818 Tequila brand.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories. Amazon Fashion partnered with the CFDA for the event. This year’s co-hosts included Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Honorees at the ceremony included Virgil Abloh, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, The Slaysians, Law Roach and Jeffrey Banks.