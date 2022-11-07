×
Kendall Jenner Goes Minimalist in White Khaite Dress for CFDA Fashion Awards

The model was accompanied on the red carpet by Catherine Holstein.

Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
Kendall Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday wearing a minimalist white dress by Khaite, which won the CFDA’s Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award.

The silhouette included spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. Jenner coordinated the dress with a pair of white sandals and chandelier earrings.

Kendall Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York. Getty Images

For makeup, Jenner went for a natural look, featuring a glossy nude lip, a hint of blush, a touch of mascara and earth-tone eyeshadow. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a slightly wavy style.

It’s been a busy time for Jenner. In October, she collaborated on a holiday capsule collection for Judith Leiber with siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, along with their mother, Kris Jenner.

Own recently revealed her as the new face of its denim campaign, and over the summer, she celebrated the anniversary of her 818 Tequila brand.

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across categories including menswear, womenswear and accessories. Amazon Fashion partnered with the CFDA for the event. This year’s co-hosts included Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. Honorees at the ceremony included Virgil Abloh, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark, The Slaysians, Law Roach and Jeffrey Banks.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

