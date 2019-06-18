Kendall Jenner will be the face of a fall 2019 capsule collection from denim label Ksubi.

The model has already been spotted a number of times in Ksubi, in addition to several other celebrities, including Ruby Rose and A$AP Rocky.

Working with Jenner made sense because the design team already draws inspiration from her, said Ksubi chief executive officer and creative director Craig King.

“Ksubi is a Sydney-centric brand and California and Sydney have a lot of similar sensibilities around style and having a natural denim style,” King said. “[Jenner’s] the quintessential California girl so it made sense we put the two together.”

King added that the company’s designers were “designing a range for someone like Kendall Jenner. Someone that has that effortless style.”

The fall collection, which the company has named “Sign of The Times,” becomes available to the market July 16 and retails from $90 to $300.

The collection totals eight pieces and includes a high-waisted black skinny jean, denim jackets, a bike short and basics such as a crop top and hoodie.

Retailers carrying the offering include Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kith, Net-a-porter, Barneys New York, Aritzia, Browns, Superette, Shopbop and Intermix, in addition to Ksubi’s own direct channels.

Ksubi did a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott a little over a year ago after Scott shopped the company’s Los Angeles store on La Brea Avenue. Scott was, in fact, the store’s second customer the day of the opening, scooping up three pairs of jeans, King said.

Ksubi has a second store in New York on Greene Street, but no additional doors are planned any time soon for the business as the brand focuses on growth in the wholesale channel.

“We’ve been focusing on our wholesale business,” King said. “We’ve got offices in both [store] locations. We wholesale out of both locations. We seed product and run events out of those locations so they’re more active just retail outlets. But we don’t really have plans to roll out retail stores at this point.”

There will be more collaborations, though, the ceo said. Several are in the works for the brand, which he characterized as a mix of “big ticket” and also “grassroots” deals. One of those will be with retail partner Kith for New York Fashion Week in September.