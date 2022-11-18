×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Eye

Korean Rapper-Singer B.I Is Writing His Own Path

Business

At Qatar World Cup, Teams May Win But Brands Will Not

Kendall Jenner Gets Sartorially Spotted in Colorful Maxi Dress for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Launch on Fwrd

Jean Paul Gaultier launched on Fwrd with the e-commerce site's creative director Kendall Jenner throwing a star-studded soiree.

Kendall Jenner, jeal paul gaultier fwrd party, dress
Kendall Jenner Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Kendall Jenner hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on Fwrd on Thursday in Los Angeles. In late 2021, Fwrd named Kendall Jenner its new creative director. In her role, she curates her own edit of designers for customers to shop, in addition to working on brand activations and marketing.

To champion Jean Paul Gaultier, Jenner was joined by many celebrities and fashion industry friends and colleagues for a party at a private residence. There were many standout looks for the evening among the A-list crowd, many of whom notably wore Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles, California. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Jenner herself wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a multicolored pattern featuring a palette of green, red, yellow and orange. The strapless off-the-shoulder gown had a formfitting silhouette. She kept her makeup to a minimum.

Related Galleries

Doja Cat
Doja Cat on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles, California. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The pattern on Jenner’s dress was also featured on music star Doja Cat’s crop top and matching pants. The singer accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings and a stack of bangles. She added some height with platform shoes.

Phoebe Gates
Phoebe Gates Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Phoebe Gates also joined Jenner for the event, wearing a purple long-sleeve turtleneck dress with cutout detailing on the bodice and at the waist. She coordinated the look with a purple shoulder bag and topped it off with strappy open-toe platform shoes.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Megan Fox attended the event in an ethereal vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The dress had a unique pleating detailing throughout the skirt and center of the bodice and flared out at the hips. Fox coordinated her dress with a pair of silver platform sandals.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Hot Summer Bags

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kendall Jenner Sees Spots in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at Fwrd Launch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad