Kendall Jenner Gets Sartorially Spotted in Colorful Maxi Dress for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Launch on Fwrd

Kendall Jenner hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on Fwrd on Thursday in Los Angeles. In late 2021, Fwrd named Kendall Jenner its new creative director. In her role, she curates her own edit of designers for customers to shop, in addition to working on brand activations and marketing.

To champion Jean Paul Gaultier, Jenner was joined by many celebrities and fashion industry friends and colleagues for a party at a private residence. There were many standout looks for the evening among the A-list crowd, many of whom notably wore Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kendall Jenner on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles, California. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Jenner herself wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a multicolored pattern featuring a palette of green, red, yellow and orange. The strapless off-the-shoulder gown had a formfitting silhouette. She kept her makeup to a minimum.

Doja Cat on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles, California. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The pattern on Jenner’s dress was also featured on music star Doja Cat’s crop top and matching pants. The singer accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings and a stack of bangles. She added some height with platform shoes.

Phoebe Gates Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Phoebe Gates also joined Jenner for the event, wearing a purple long-sleeve turtleneck dress with cutout detailing on the bodice and at the waist. She coordinated the look with a purple shoulder bag and topped it off with strappy open-toe platform shoes.

Megan Fox Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Megan Fox attended the event in an ethereal vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The dress had a unique pleating detailing throughout the skirt and center of the bodice and flared out at the hips. Fox coordinated her dress with a pair of silver platform sandals.