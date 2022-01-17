Kendall Jenner Fronts Messika’s Latest Campaign

Messika has revealed Kendall Jenner as the face of its latest campaign.

The model met with Valerié Messika, founder of Messika, in the south of France to shoot the solar-inspired campaign with photographer Chris Colls, who has worked with brands such as Moncler, Victoria Beckham and Saint Laurent, among others.

“Women inspire me through their individuality. I see Kendall as an incarnation of the alpha woman: mysterious, free and in control of her own destiny,” Messika said. “She is also a strong and influential woman. She is one of the top models, a reflection of the new generation.”

“I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities,” Jenner said in a statement. “During the shoot I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.”

Kendall Jenner for Messika Chris Colls

The campaign images show Jenner in a pool and by the ocean wearing outfits such as a long-sleeved, neoprene black bodysuit, athleticwear and two-piece swimsuits as she poses with intricate pieces from the jewelry brand, including the Move Uno Pavé ring, the customizable My Move bracelet and items from the core collections Move Noa and Move Romane. The campaign was shot in St. Tropez.

One of Messika’s main reasons for choosing Colls for the campaign was that they had already worked together for the label’s collaboration with Kate Moss.

“When I feel confident with someone, I like to maintain a long-term relationship,” Messika said. “I also find that we have common inspirations such as his deeper interests across art and architecture. Chris knows how to create a subtle relationship with the talents with whom he collaborates, and it emanates from the images he creates. He captures unique moments and disrupts our conception of time which suddenly seems suspended.”

Kendall Jenner for Messika Chris Colls

Kendall Jenner for Messika Chris Colls

