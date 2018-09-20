TOY STORY: The teddy bear is back.

Four years after the launch of its Toy scent, Moschino unveiled a new edition of the women’s fragrance on Thursday.

Named Toy 2, a giant version of the teddy bear-shaped glass bottle accessorized the Moschino look Kendall Jenner sported on the catwalk during the brand’s spring 2019 fashion show in Milan.

Jenner marked the debut of the scent but won’t be the face of the fragrance, as model Devon Aoki has been tapped for the role, fronting the black-and-white advertising campaign photographed by Steven Meisel. In the images, Aoki poses with the bottle while wearing a plain white T-shirt styled with a black studded hat and leather long gloves.

Manufactured by licensee EuroItalia, the floral woody eau de parfum features mandarin orange and apple notes on the top, blended with magnolia. The heart combines velvety peony and jasmine with crisp white currant, while the dry down is a mix of musk, sandalwood and amber wood.

Toy 2 differs from the previous version also in the packaging, coming in a glass bottle with opaque finishes instead of a furry teddy bear. Golden details as the fashion house’s name in relief and a gold ring at the bottom of the cap complete the design.

The fragrance will be available in three formats, retailing at 52 euros, 74 euros and 96 euros for the 30-ml., 50-ml. and 100-ml. sizes, respectively.

In addition, a namesake bath line comprising a perfumed bath and shower gel as well as a body lotion will flank the scent.