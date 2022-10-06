×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Kendall Jenner Stars in Own.’s New Fall Denim Campaign

The model joined Olivia Vinten, Jessie Li, Bola Edun, Caitlin Lamb, Mykeesha Nelson and Meghan Roche to debut the brand's latest collection.

Kendall Jenner debuted denim brand Own.’s fall 2022 campaign on Thursday with Olivia Vinten, Jessie Li, Bola Edun, Caitlin Lamb, Mykeesha Nelson and Meghan Roche. In a series of photos, Jenner coordinates athleisure tops with denim jackets and jeans designed in a variety of silhouettes, including high-waisted skinny, low-rise flare, ’90s-inspired ankle crop and “mom jeans.”

kendall jenner models own. jeans fall 2022 campaign photos
Kendall Jenner in Own.’s fall 2022 campaign.

Own.’s jeans range from sizes six to 20. This season the brand has expanded beyond its core denim collection to incorporate skirts, dresses, shirts, a jumpsuit and biker dresses. Price points for the collection range from $33 to $189.

Kendall Jenner in Own.’s fall 2022 campaign.

Own. first launched in the U.K. at retailer Next in 2020. The brand is now available internationally, online and in select U.K. stores.

kendall jenner models own. jeans fall 2022 campaign photos
Kendall Jenner in Own.’s fall 2022 campaign.

It’s been a busy few months for Jenner. This past August, she celebrated her tequila brand 818 with its second annual party, where her celebrity friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, were among the guests.

Kendall Jenner in Own.’s fall 2022 campaign.

In September, she was also revealed as the face of Jimmy Choo’s latest campaign for the brand’s “Time to Dare” series for fall 2022. During New York Fashion Week, she cohosted a party with Fwrd, where she serves as the e-commerce company’s creative director. She also walked the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week’s fall 2022 shows.

