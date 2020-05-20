Kendall Jenner has settled the lawsuit concerning her involvement with the 2017 Fyre Festival.

The model has agreed to pay $90,000 in the settlement over the now-deleted Instagram photo she posted in January 2017 to promote the failed music festival, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Jenner was sued in August 2019 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York by Gregory Messer, who is recovering money for creditors that lost money investing in the festival. Other celebrities involved in the Fyre Festival, including model Emily Ratajkowski and musicians Migos, Pusha T and Lil Yachty were also sued.

Court documents state that Jenner was paid $275,000 for the Instagram post and that the post did not specify that she was being paid to promote the festival. The court documents also state that Jenner suggested in the post’s caption that her brother-in-law, Kanye West, would be performing at the festival.

The Fyre Festival has resulted in several lawsuits since the music event failed to come to fruition. The festival spawned Hulu and Netflix documentaries detailing how the Bahamas-based music event lured guests on false claims of celebrity attendees and luxury accommodations, but later presented guests with FEMA disaster relief tents, food shortages and no musical acts.

The festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, initially raised $26 million for the festival, using most of the funds to pay musical acts that didn’t show up and launch the social media campaign that Jenner participated in. McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in March 2018 and was sentenced to six years in prison. He’s also been ordered to pay restitution of the $26 million he raised.

Read more here:

Did The Fyre Festival Influencers Do Their Due Diligence?

Models Face Subpoenas Regarding Missing Fyre Festival Funds

Brands Turn to Microinfluencers As Supers Struggle With Relatability

WATCH: Catching Up With Erika Jayne