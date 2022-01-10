Kendall Jenner is Featured in Michael Kors’ Spring Ad Campaign

Kendall Jenner is fronting Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2022 ad campaign.

Photographed on the roof of Prospect Tower in Manhattan by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the campaign breaks today and is a cinematic love letter to New York, the designer’s hometown.

“When I think about what endures, it’s love — romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city,” said Kors. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life urban romance and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York City with love that it inspires time and again.”

The collection features streamlined silhouettes, feminine tailoring, handworked fabrics and an optimistic color palette. Having opened Kors’ spring 2022 show outdoors at Tavern on the Green, the 26-year-old Jenner is shown wearing a structured pencil skirt and bra top, a gingham pullover and brief and a sequined hand-embroidered gown with playful cutouts. With the iconic Chrysler Building and New York City skyline in the background, the images look to take the viewer from day to night.

Kendall Jenner stars in Michael Kors ’ spring campaign. inez vn Lamsweerde and Vindoodh Matadin

In addition to ready-to-wear, Jenner models the sleek Audrey market bag, the modernist Audrey bucket bag and the woven straw Gramercy minaudière. In footwear, the kitten mule and stiletto sling-back are featured.

Kendall Jenner is the face of the spring Michael Kors campaign. Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

The campaign will appear on global social media platforms, digital outlets and in outdoor media placement, along with print ads in spring issues.

