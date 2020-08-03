#KENDALLxKYLIE POSTS SCORE: DMR Group, which focuses on monitoring, tracking and analyzing data communication activities and public relations strategies for leading brands worldwide, has turned its attention to the Jenner sisters and, in particular, to the Kylie Cosmetics line.

On June 20, Kylie Jenner revealed on social media the arrival of a new collaboration for her makeup line with her sister Kendall Jenner. Using its panel of more than 25,000 fashion, luxury and cosmetics social accounts, DMR Group monitored the KendallxKylie hashtag reporting that, from June 20 to July 20, it was used in 121 posts engaging 23 million people, with a reach of 429.5 million and an earned media value of almost 14 million euros.

DMR Group reported that 59 percent of this value was realized by Kylie Jenner herself with 12 posts on her social accounts for a value of 8.2 million euros, an engagement of 18.8 million people and a reach of 251.9 million.

Her mother, Kris, used the hashtag in two posts for 103,000 euros of EMV, with an engagement of 158,600 people and a reach of 3.2 million.

The Kylie Cosmetics official profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter uploaded 69 posts for an engagement of 3.9 million, a reach of 172.5 million and a value of 5.6 million euros, or 40 percent of the total value.

DMR Group pointed out that Kendall Jenner did not use the hashtag, not even on June 26, when the collection hit the market.

Her posts that day on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter totaled a value of 2.6 million euros, an engagement of 5.2 million and a reach of 79.3 million. If she had used the dedicated hashtag on even only one of these platforms, DMR Group contended, the value would have surpassed 16.5 million euros in a single month.

Last year, Kylie Jenner sold a majority stake in her beauty empire to Coty Inc. in a deal that valued the company at about $1.2 billion. Jenner has 188 million Instagram followers.