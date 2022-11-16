×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Kendra Scott Collaborates With Barbie on Pink-hued Jewelry Capsule Collection

The Barbie x Kendra Scott collection plays on the current Barbiecore trend.

Kendra Scott's ad campaign for their Barbie collaboration, necklaces, jewelry and more.
Kendra Scott x Barbie collaboration campaign. Courtesy

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott has teamed up with Mattel for the Barbie x Kendra Scott collection. The limited-edition six-piece capsule collection draws heavily on pink and the Barbiecore trend.

Kendra Scott's ad campaign for their Barbie collaboration, necklaces, jewelry and more.

The collaboration celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse and Kendra Scott’s 20th anniversary. The assortment includes two necklaces in elevated plating, two bracelets and two pairs of earrings. Pink hue details are seen throughout the collection as part of Scott’s homage to Barbie.

Scott reinvented one of her necklace silhouettes for the Barbie collection to create the Barbie x Kendra Scott gold Elisa multistrand necklace with a double-sided design, as does the Barbie x Kendra Scott Chain necklace.

Kendra Scott's ad campaign for their Barbie collaboration, necklaces, jewelry and more.
Barbie x Kendra Scott collaboration.

The Barbie x Kendra Scott gold statement earrings feature pink stone details in a high shine. The Huggie earrings feature pink opals. The Barbie x Kendra Scott gold delicate chain bracelet features a minimalistic design elevated with pink crystal baguette stones.

The collaboration includes a philanthropic component, where 20 percent of proceeds of sales from the Barbie x Kendra Scott Everlyne friendship bracelet will go toward Girls Inc through the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the brand’s global initiative to raise awareness around factors that are limiting girls from achieving their full potential.

“Barbie x Kendra Scott draws from a desire to help women feel confident, powerful and capable of anything that we set our minds to. Growing up, Barbie taught me that beauty comes in many forms, and most importantly, to pursue my passions,” said Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of the brand, in a statement. “I’m so proud to partner together on a collection that celebrates both fashion and philanthropy so we can continue to inspire the next generation of girls to dream even bigger.”

The limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott collection is available at Kendra Scott retail stores and online at kendrascott.com. Price points for the collaboration range from $60 to $198.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

