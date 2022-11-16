Kendra Scott Collaborates With Barbie on Pink-hued Jewelry Capsule Collection

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott has teamed up with Mattel for the Barbie x Kendra Scott collection. The limited-edition six-piece capsule collection draws heavily on pink and the Barbiecore trend.

The collaboration celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse and Kendra Scott’s 20th anniversary. The assortment includes two necklaces in elevated plating, two bracelets and two pairs of earrings. Pink hue details are seen throughout the collection as part of Scott’s homage to Barbie.

Scott reinvented one of her necklace silhouettes for the Barbie collection to create the Barbie x Kendra Scott gold Elisa multistrand necklace with a double-sided design, as does the Barbie x Kendra Scott Chain necklace.

Barbie x Kendra Scott collaboration

The Barbie x Kendra Scott gold statement earrings feature pink stone details in a high shine. The Huggie earrings feature pink opals. The Barbie x Kendra Scott gold delicate chain bracelet features a minimalistic design elevated with pink crystal baguette stones.

The collaboration includes a philanthropic component, where 20 percent of proceeds of sales from the Barbie x Kendra Scott Everlyne friendship bracelet will go toward Girls Inc through the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the brand’s global initiative to raise awareness around factors that are limiting girls from achieving their full potential.

“Barbie x Kendra Scott draws from a desire to help women feel confident, powerful and capable of anything that we set our minds to. Growing up, Barbie taught me that beauty comes in many forms, and most importantly, to pursue my passions,” said Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman of the brand, in a statement. “I’m so proud to partner together on a collection that celebrates both fashion and philanthropy so we can continue to inspire the next generation of girls to dream even bigger.”

The limited-edition Barbie x Kendra Scott collection is available at Kendra Scott retail stores and online at kendrascott.com. Price points for the collaboration range from $60 to $198.