Kendra Scott to Give Commencement Address at LIM College

Kendra Scott will be traveling to New York this May to deliver LIM College’s keynote commencement address.

The jewelry designer and entrepreneur, who built a billion-dollar brand from her spare bedroom, will speak before graduating students on May 20.

Scott will also receive the college’s Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary doctor of commercial science degree.

LIM’s commencement will be held at the refurbished David Geffen Hall located on the Lincoln Center campus.

LIM President Elizabeth Marcuse said: “Kendra Scott is a true entrepreneurial success story and an outstanding leader in the business of fashion and lifestyle. We are thrilled that she will be with us to share words of wisdom and inspiration for LIM College’s Class of 2023. We are also proud to recognize Kendra’s extraordinary philanthropic efforts, which have included extensive support for metastatic breast cancer research, increasing access to mental health services for families and youth, and equipping college students with resources to grow innovative businesses.”

Scott added: “I am honored to speak at this year’s graduation ceremony at LIM College. I look forward to sharing my story with the class of graduates, encouraging them to chase their dreams with passion and purpose as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

This is not the designer’s first time engaging with fashion’s future industry leaders at the university level. In 2019, she partnered with the University of Texas’ Austin campus to open the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. The program encourages and trains self-identifying women to hold entrepreneurial and executive positions.