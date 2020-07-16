Kendra Scott is dipping her toes into the apparel business. The Austin, Tex.-based jewelry designer and philanthropist will offer a limited-edition capsule that includes women’s and children’s T-shirts and masks, all emblazoned with Scott’s motto “Stronger together.”

The women’s and children’s T-shirts retail for $28 and $22, respectively, while the masks come in a set of two for $22. They are all available on the Kendra Scott web site starting Friday.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from each T-shirt purchase will go directly to local hospitals’ COVID-19 relief efforts, and for the purchase of each mask, one mask will be donated to a frontline worker.

“I have great faith that when we work together and treat each other with kindness, we can emerge from this challenge even stronger than before,” Scott said. “Over the last few difficult months, I’ve come to believe this even more. This new apparel collection continues our support for local hospitals’ COVID-19 relief funds, and I hope it will also act as a light of encouragement when our customers need it most. That is always my goal, to spread joy with the products we create.”

Asked if this is a harbinger of more apparel to come, she said, “Yes, we do have plans to expand this collection in the future, continuing our focus on a positive, uplifting message. More to come soon.”

These new T-shirt and mask styles are a continuation of Scott’s commitment to the community. Over the past several months, Scott has donated more than 4,500 face masks to frontline workers and has raised funds to provide more than 3.5 million meals for Feeding America through sales of the Everlyne bracelet. She has also donated $475,000 to local hospitals from curbside shopping. The company has pivoted to virtual Kendra Gives Back events, booking more than 1,400 giveback events nationwide.