Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s “multilingual” company PgLang — which launched with few concrete details earlier this year — has unveiled a video partnership with Calvin Klein.

PgLang and Calvin Klein launched the collaboration on Instagram on Wednesday with a series of photos, including a “set list” of eight short videos featuring creatives like Baby Keem, Travis Bennett, Amber Wagner, Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers. The first entry on the list, “SeeU,” starring movement artist Mecca Allah served as a teaser for the full video series, releasing on Thursday at noon EST. The videos are written and directed by music video producer Free, who’s also Lamar’s manager.

Lamar’s forthcoming album is one of the year’s most anticipated music releases. His last album was released in 2017, which earned the rapper a history-making Pulitzer Prize in music. The rapper starred in Calvin Klein’s “In My Calvins” ad campaign in 2016.

The website for PgLang features an erasure mission statement, which describes the company’s focus: “to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.”

More From WWD:

Layne to Join Calvin Klein in Key Marketing Role

Simone Ledward Boseman Offers Emotional Tribute to Her Husband During Gotham Awards

Ntwrk Names Colby Black Chief Merchandising Officer