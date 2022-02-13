Kendrick Lamar Wears Custom Louis Vuitton for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar represented his hometown in style on Sunday night.

The rapper, Pulitzer Prize winner and Los Angeles native wore a custom Louis Vuitton look for his much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Grammy winner donned a black wool double-breasted suit with jewelry buttons and silk shirt from Virgil Abloh’s final collection for the house, presented this past January. Lamar’s look was accessorized with Louis Vuitton black leather gloves and black leather boots.

Surrounded by dancers wearing black suits and “Dre Day” sashes, the rapper performed selections from his songs “m.A.A.d city” and “Alright” on the stadium floor, later joining his fellow halftime performers – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem – on top of the halftime set to close out the performance.

Lamar references Louis Vuitton in several of his songs, including “A Little Appalled” and “Money Trees.” While it’s been five years since the release of his last album, “DAMN.,” he has featured on tracks for his cousin Baby Keem, who’s up for a best new artist Grammy this spring. (And, notably, is repped by Lamar’s label pgLAng.)

The rapper’s next album is highly anticipated, and while no release date has been set, fans are eager that Lamar might have even more in store for 2022.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first time Los Angeles has hosted the event in roughly 30 years.

READ MORE HERE:

A Brief History of the Tiffany & Co. Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy

11 of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Style Showdown