×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2022

Business

An Homage to Dior at Bergdorf Goodman

Beauty

Eight Black Entrepreneurs on Finding Success, Building the Future

Kendrick Lamar Wears Custom Louis Vuitton for Super Bowl Halftime Show

The rapper wore a custom look from Virgil Abloh's final collection for his performance on Sunday night.

Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime. AP

Kendrick Lamar represented his hometown in style on Sunday night.

The rapper, Pulitzer Prize winner and Los Angeles native wore a custom Louis Vuitton look for his much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Grammy winner donned a black wool double-breasted suit with jewelry buttons and silk shirt from Virgil Abloh’s final collection for the house, presented this past January. Lamar’s look was accessorized with Louis Vuitton black leather gloves and black leather boots.

Surrounded by dancers wearing black suits and “Dre Day” sashes, the rapper performed selections from his songs “m.A.A.d city” and “Alright” on the stadium floor, later joining his fellow halftime performers – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem – on top of the halftime set to close out the performance.

Lamar references Louis Vuitton in several of his songs, including “A Little Appalled” and “Money Trees.” While it’s been five years since the release of his last album, “DAMN.,” he has featured on tracks for his cousin Baby Keem, who’s up for a best new artist Grammy this spring. (And, notably, is repped by Lamar’s label pgLAng.)

The rapper’s next album is highly anticipated, and while no release date has been set, fans are eager that Lamar might have even more in store for 2022.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first time Los Angeles has hosted the event in roughly 30 years.

READ MORE HERE: 

A Brief History of the Tiffany & Co. Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy 

11 of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows 

Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Style Showdown 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad