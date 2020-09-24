Could Kendrick Lamar be the latest celebrity to land a fashion collaboration?

According to market sources, the American rapper has been in talks with Calvin Klein about a design project that would involve products and content, and be released as early as next year. The likelihood of a deal and other particulars could not immediately be learned.

Calvin Klein officials declined comment.

Lamar already has a relationship with the brand, having appeared in its spring 2016 campaign alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, FKA twigs, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Joey Bada$$.

The acclaimed musical artist has an eclectic personal style that mostly skews casual, and has often performed in a white T-shirt and jeans. Very Calvin.

Calvin Klein is controlled by PVH Corp., also parent of Tommy Hilfiger, which has done gangbusters with its see-now-buy-now collaborations with Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton.

Many legacy brands are pursuing serial collaborations as a way to animate their businesses and reach new, younger audiences.

Calvin Klein has yet to cement a new creative configuration following the December 2019 departure of Raf Simons, who is now co-creative director of Prada.

Recently, the brand joined forces with Kith for a joint underwear venture, marking the first time in Calvin Klein’s history that it teamed with another brand for its iconic underwear.