Kenneth Cole and New York-based Artist Faust Collaborate on Limited-edition Capsule

As part of Kenneth Cole’s 40th anniversary celebration, the company is collaborating with New York based-artist Faust on a three-piece collection where 100 percent of net proceeds from the sale of the items will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition.

The Mental Health Coalition works to end the stigma surrounding mental health by changing the way people talk about and care for mental illness.

Faust, well known for his graffiti handstyle, first caught Cole’s attention when the brand’s Bond + Bowery store opened and Cole began to spend more time in the neighborhood. Cole became interested in Faust’s work, which explores scale and placement to challenge how graffiti is perceived.

A T-shirt from the Kenneth Cole x Faust collaboration.

Finding an artist who also uses words in an impactful way was an important aspect of the collaboration.

Kenneth Cole X Faust is a limited-edition Voicewear capsule collection including two T-shirts and one hoodie. According to the company, these pieces have been transformed “to be true pieces of art” and feature messages dedicated to bringing mental health to the forefront of the conversation.

The unisex collection features a hoodie with the phrase “Wear Your Voice,” on the front, a nod to Cole’s Voicewear and the fact that he has always used his platform to speak openly about important social issues, and “When ‘I’ is Replaced with ‘We’ Even Illness Becomes Wellness” on the back, which is the phrase that Faust featured on a phone booth during the height of COVID-19, which went viral.

Faust at work.

One of the T-shirts bears the same phrase that is on the back of the hoodie. The second T-shirt features a famous line of Cole’s, “Stand For Something or Step Aside.” The Ts retail for $48 and the hoodies are $88. The collection will be available Monday exclusively on Kennethcole.com and at Temporary by Kenneth Cole on Bond + Bowery in New York City.