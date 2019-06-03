Kenneth Cole will anoint the winner of its footwear innovation award at this evening’s CFDA Awards.

Sloan Fox of Kent State University will be named as the award’s fourth annual recipient, chosen for her portfolio of design and branding concepts.

Fox, a recent graduate, has been granted a one-year fellowship with the company, during which she will be tasked with designing new products that incorporate social consciousness.

Last year’s winner, Susan Zienty, has spent the last year working on a project that involves “footwear innovation and sustainability,” according to the company.

Fox said of her win in a statement: “I am honored to have been chosen as the 2019-20 Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Fellow. I am so thankful to Kenneth Cole and the CFDA for seeing the value in my sustainable and socially conscious collection and for giving me the opportunity to begin my career by working at such an iconic brand.”

Cole himself added: “The goal of the Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award is to identify perspective recipients who demonstrate innovative thinking in their approach to footwear design and accessories, as well as individuals who recognize the inherent relationship of design with social impact as well as sustainability. We were all very impressed with Sloan’s passion, her design skills and her understanding of sustainable fashion.”