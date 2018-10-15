Kenneth Cole is continuing the celebration of the company’s 35th anniversary. To acknowledge the event, Cole has launched The Voice Shop, which features a T-shirt collection with 12 “Kennethisms” that raises awareness for social issues that are inherent to the brand.

Among the T-shirt messages are “We Are All Immigrants,” “Stand Up, Show Up (or Shut Up),” “Today Is Not a Dress Rehearsal” and “Open Minds Let More In.” The retail price is $35.

Following the T-shirt launch, the shop will expand to include canvas totes and hats.

All net proceeds from The Voice Shop will be donated to the Kenneth Cole Foundation to advance public health and civil liberties. The T-shirt collection is available, beginning today, exclusively at Kenneth Cole’s Bond + Bowery store and online at kennethcole.com.