Kenneth Cole Launches Several Initiatives to Support Ukraine

With any purchase of Kenneth Cole sneakers, customers will receive a pair of blue and yellow laces so they can #StandWithUkraine.

Blue and yellow laces.
For every pair of sneakers purchased, customers will receive blue and yellow laces. courtesy shot.

Kenneth Cole has several initiatives underway to support Ukraine.

Starting Wednesday, with any purchase of Kenneth Cole sneakers, customers will receive a pair of blue and yellow laces so that they can lace up and #StandWithUkraine.

This is in addition to Cole’s current efforts, which include a window installation at its Bond + Bowery store in New York that shows support for Ukraine, including a QR code leading to a landing page that encourages donations to five specific charities: Global Giving, Red Cross, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, UNICEF USA, and United Help Ukraine.

With every purchase on kennethcole.com, the company is donating a percentage of net profits to Revived Soldiers of Ukraine, a humanitarian nonprofit offering first aid and other critical resources to the Ukrainian people.

The company is also working with its longtime partner Give Back Box to encourage customers to print a shipping label and donate gently worn clothing, footwear and blankets to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

 

