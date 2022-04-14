Kenneth Cole Launches Several Initiatives to Support Ukraine

Kenneth Cole has several initiatives underway to support Ukraine.

Starting Wednesday, with any purchase of Kenneth Cole sneakers, customers will receive a pair of blue and yellow laces so that they can lace up and #StandWithUkraine.

This is in addition to Cole’s current efforts, which include a window installation at its Bond + Bowery store in New York that shows support for Ukraine, including a QR code leading to a landing page that encourages donations to five specific charities: Global Giving, Red Cross, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, UNICEF USA, and United Help Ukraine.

With every purchase on kennethcole.com, the company is donating a percentage of net profits to Revived Soldiers of Ukraine, a humanitarian nonprofit offering first aid and other critical resources to the Ukrainian people.

The company is also working with its longtime partner Give Back Box to encourage customers to print a shipping label and donate gently worn clothing, footwear and blankets to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Fashion World Ramps Up Ukraine Relief Efforts

Capri Holdings to Donate Over 1 Million Euros in Essential Clothing to Aid Those Displaced by War in Ukraine

Dread Scott to Deliver Keynote at Pratt Commencement; Kenneth Cole to Be Honored by Kent State