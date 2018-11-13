Kenneth Cole has joined forces with Broadway’s new musical comedy, “The Prom,” to support human rights of LBGTQI+ people and equality.

The partnership includes a fund-raising initiative for the UN Foundation in support of UN Free & Equal, a global public information campaign of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to promote the fair and equal rights of LGBTQI+ people globally.

“The Prom,” which has been in preview, officially opens Nov. 15. The musical takes place in a small town in Indiana, where a high school student isn’t permitted to bring her girlfriend to their prom. Several actors travel to Indiana to support the girls’ cause.

“We have been supporting social justice and equal rights issues since its inception and specifically for the LGBTQI+ community for over 25 years,” said Kenneth Cole, chairman and chief creative officer of Kenneth Cole Productions. “We’re proud to partner with ‘The Prom,’ not just because it is an extraordinary theatrical production, but also because of the shared values it portrays and the important story of inclusion and acceptance that it brings to life.”

Inspired by the Act 1 finale of “The Prom,” Cole has designed a custom T-shirt which reads, “Today Is Not a Dress Rehearsal.” The T-shirt are being sold for $35 at the Longacre Theatre at 220 West 48th Street in New York, online at Theprommusicalshop.com, and at The Voice Shop at kennethcole.com/the-voice-shop. All net proceeds from the sale of this T-shirt will be donated to the UN Foundation in support of UN Free & Equal.

Also available at “The Prom’s” official merch site are Cole’s Pride Kam Sneakers (for $120), which are featured onstage at the finale of “The Prom” and include a rainbow stripe detail. Leading lady Caitlin Kinnunen wears Cole’s Swarovski Crystal Kam sneaker, and Isabelle McCalla wears the silver glitter Kam sneaker, both of which have the rainbow stripe.

As part of the partnership, the Dec. 4 performance of “The Prom” will be followed by a post-show discussion moderated by Rajesh Mirchandani, UN Foundation chief communications officer and featuring panelists including cast members from “The Prom,” Cole and Fabrice Houdart, human rights officer, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Further, Cole will launch a sweepstakes on Nov. 15 to enter-to-win a pair of tickets to this Dec. 4 performance, including a post-panel meet and greet with Cole and members of “The Prom” cast. It will be messaged on Cole’s site, in e-mail and on social media.