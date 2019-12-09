The American Apparel & Footwear Association has revealed five individuals and companies that will be honored at AAFA’s American Image Awards on April 21 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Kenneth Cole will be awarded Person of the Year; Ralph Lauren Corp. will receive Company of the Year; Brandon Maxwell will be awarded Designer of the Year; Alibaba Group will take home Retail Innovator of the Year, and Bravo/”Project Runway” will receive Fashion Maverick. The gala will be emceed by Brooke Baldwin of CNN. The gala benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America foundation.

“The American Image Awards is about celebrating fashion’s future. This year’s honorees exemplify this ideology,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and chief executive officer of AAFA. “Not only are these individuals and companies successfully delivering quality and innovative products, but they are also leading our industry across key global performance issues including environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

Steven Kolb, president and ceo of the CFDA, added, “We are appreciative of the support the AAFA has given to the CFDA over the past four years. Our efforts to develop and operate impactful programming are directly strengthened through our relationship with the AAFA.”