Kenneth Cole Releases Second NFT Drop

Kenneth Cole is releasing the brand’s second NFT drop on Tuesday night. The drop, called “The All Together” series, is focused around the Mental Health Coalition’s logo, the square peg in a round role.

Among the artwork that will be released, from most rare to most common, are: “We are all f–ked up,” “We are all perfectly imperfect,” “We are all square pegs in round holes” and “We all have issues.” Each will be priced at .08 ETH, or $1,307.58.

“With one in four people directly impacted by a mental health condition, and four in four affected, mental illness is arguably the worst public health crisis of all time,” said Kenneth Cole. “Through our brand and partner platforms, we are intent on making a meaningful, predictive and quantifiable impact on this crisis, but we can’t do it alone. We are excited to continue to engage the Web3 community in the hope that through our combined passion, application, execution and reach, we will continue to open people’s minds, expand their horizons, and in turn, save lives.”

Similar to Cole’s first collection of NFTs, which dropped last May, 100 percent of the money generated will be donated to The Mental Health Coalition, which is led by Cole. The Mental Health Coalition is a working to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for mental illness.

At the Clinton Global Initiative last month, the Mental Health Coalition, in partnership with Meta, reported that its content and resources have changed how more than 500,000 Americans have self-reported how they felt about the importance of their mental health and their willingness to seek mental health support. Specifically, people’s opinions about stigma were changed measurably, allowing for the process and resulting impact to be scalable. The digital initiative showed a significant increase in people’s understanding of their emotional well-being and the importance of taking care of it. It also increased people’s willingness to seek vital resources for emotional well-being.

Cole will be participating in a Twitter Spaces conversation on Tuesday evening in the Web3 space. Following the conversation, the NFT collection will be available to mint.