Kensie Strikes Deal for Home Textiles and Soft Goods

The products range from comforters and quilts to rugs and pillows.

Kensie look
A look from Kensie. courtesy shot.

Bluestar Alliance, which owns Kensie, has signed a licensing agreement with Parkview Home Textiles for home textiles and soft goods.

In a multiyear agreement, Kensie has partnered with Parkview Home Textiles to design, develop and distribute a wide range of products for the home. The product range consists of quilts, comforters, sheets, blankets, pillows, curtains, rugs and shower accessories. Starwood Brands, Parkview Home Textiles’ licensing representative, brokered the deal with Bluestar Alliance. Prices will range on average from $29.99 to $69.99.

“The Kensie brand is globally recognized for its contemporary designs that suit the modern woman’s active lifestyle. We look forward to the expansion of the brand into the home textiles and soft goods categories, incorporating design inspirations from the ready-to-wear and accessories collections,” said Joey Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bluestar.

Ralph Gindi, chief operating officer of Bluestar, added, “The brand’s reach extends to major department stores and specialty retailers. The collections are constantly evolving, as is our customer. This partnership with Parkview Home Textiles is our next step to incorporate all the categories including home into the Kensie brand.”

Parkview Home Textiles has such brands as Royale Maison, In Style Home, Cosmo, Butterfly Home Linens and Eclectic Home.

Eddie Malach, chief executive officer of Parkview Home Textiles, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Kensie to our brand portfolio. We believe this contemporary, sophisticated brand presents a growth opportunity across a number of important categories. With our wide range of resources, we are confident that we can grow Kensie into a meaningful brand for us and our retail customers.”

In addition to Kensie, Bluestar’s portfolio includes Tahari, Bebe, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Brookstone and Limited Too.

The new home textiles and soft good collections are expected to start shipping in the first quarter of next year.

