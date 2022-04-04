Kenzo by Nigo Enters Retail Partnership With Saks Fifth Avenue

Kenzo by Nigo has entered a retail partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue this month.

Saks will be the first luxury retailer in the North American market to launch Kenzo by Nigo with its limited-edition spring drops. Nigo was named artistic director of Kenzo last September.

Saks has created bespoke dedicated installations at its stores in New York and Chicago for Drop 3, starting April 2. There will be new installations for Drop 4 in May as well, in New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Both drops will be available on Saks’ e-commerce.

The limited-edition drops lead up to the introduction of Nigo’s first full collection for the fall 2022 season that Saks will carry across 10 doors and online.

Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, told WWD, “We are excited to be the exclusive retail partner for this collection as Kenzo enters a new era under Nigo’s leadership. Customers come to Saks to discover newness and fashion they can’t find anywhere else, and we anticipate that this limited-edition capsule will have a strong appeal for both our men’s and women’s clients.”

Drop 3 is centered on denim. A key element in Nigo’s own design tradition, Japanese denim is used across a selection of reinterpreted wardrobe staples and married with the Kenzo bone flower created by Nigo. Nigo’s pieces are all genderless in nature. The backs of the denim blousons are embroidered with the logo, which also appear on the pockets of elongated denim jackets, denim trousers and a knee-length skirt. The collection’s color range is black, off-white, navy blue, sky blue and midnight blue.

For men, Saks is carrying Kenzo by Nigo’s oversize T-shirt, pocket relax T-shirt, relaxed denim pant, patch pocket overshirt, denim jacket and embroidered denim jacket, ranging from $185 to $925. For women, the offering is an oversize T-shirt, pocket relax T-shirt, patch pocket overshirt, regular denim pant, knee-length denim skirt, denim jacket and embroidered denim jacket, retailing from $185 to $985.

