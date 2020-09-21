Kenzo is doing its part to help the big cat population.

The brand has partnered with the WWF’s TX2 initiative, whose goal is to double the population of tigers in the wild by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

The partnership includes the launch of Kenzo’s new “Tiger” capsule collection on Sept. 28, a lineup composed of essentials made from certified organic cotton. For every item sold, $10 will be donated to the fund.

The tiger is the brand’s logo and the partnership is important to creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista and the Kenzo team, as it speaks to the founding principles of the brand: powerful energy and nature, the company said.

In 2010, there were an estimated 3,200 tigers in the wild. Thanks to a global effort, they are slowly recovering, with up to 3,900 tigers estimated to be living in the wild in 2016. In addition to the WWF TX2 collaboration, Kenzo and the wildlife organization will work together to improve the sustainability of the cotton supply chain and freshwater footprint, the companies said.