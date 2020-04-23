YOU’VE GOT MAIL: “I have never sold any of my drawings, and have people regularly asking to sell them,” said Kenzo artistic director Felipe Oliveira Baptista. “So I thought this could be a good reason and time to do so.”

Bids up to 400 euros were already accumulating Thursday night on online auction site 32auctions.com, which is selling the 15 small works, all done on A4 craft stamped envelopes. “The new owner of each envelope will receive it by mail,” Baptista explained.

All proceeds will go toward Association Aurore, which helps people on the margins of society with shelter, health care and other professional aid. Recently, the association launched a campaign to help isolated people, families and refugees in France impacted by COVID-19.

The auction closes April 26 at 11 a.m. CET.