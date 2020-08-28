Kenzo will today unveil a new line of men’s and women’s sportswear, titled Kenzo Sport. While the brand has always included an assortment of logo-emblazoned T-shirts, sweatshirts and athletic-inspired garb (previously created with the old logo by former creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon), the new line focuses on “a wardrobe with a strong graphic design, where technical materials are worked to combine elegance and comfort.”

Under the creative direction of Felipe Oliveira Baptista, Kenzo Sport incorporates a new “X” logo on garments “inspired by movement and protection” in silhouettes that meld streetwear and functional sportswear. The line is set to drop collections seasonally and will sit alongside the ready-to-wear collections. Kenzo Sport’s fall array ranges from gender-fluid logo jersey T-shirts, polyester fleece sweatshirts (crew-neck and zip-up) and cotton blend jacquard monogrammed jumpers and joggers to technical nylon outerwear and jogger sets. Prices sit between $125 (for single jersey “X”-logo T-shirts) to $625 (for a women’s nylon sleeveless dress) for sportswear; nylon technical jackets and outerwear go up to $880 (for a polyester down parka). Kenzo Sport launches globally today and is set to hit stores — including the brand’s new Grand Street location in New York’s SoHo — on Monday.