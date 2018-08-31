NOW FASHION: Kenzo is rejigging the format for its La Collection Memento collection rooted in pieces from the house’s archives.

The brand’s spring 2019 La Collection Memento collection will be presented in March 2019 under a see-now-buy-now format.

Skipping the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, the house on Sept. 7 during New York Fashion Week will present the film for its fall 2018 main and La Collection Memento collections. Titled “The Everything,” the film was written and directed by Humberto Leon, co-artistic director of Kenzo, with a cast including Milla Jovovich, Alexandra Shipp and Sasha Frolova, as well as a special appearance by Regina Hall.

The debut La Collection Memento collection was presented in March 2017, featuring contemporary spins on Takada’s padded kimono coats and ruffled smock dresses from the Seventies and Eighties. Led by its creative heads, Leon and Carol Lim, the brand has experimented with different presentation formats including a concert by former Fugees frontwoman Lauryn Hill; a performance by Japanese Kagura dancers, showcasing a denim collection inspired by Kenzo Takada’s 1986 Kenzo Jeans launch, and a dinner party at La Monnaie de Paris full of greenery and tropicana as a backdrop to a collection inspired by Kenzo Takada’s obsession with Le Douanier Rousseau.