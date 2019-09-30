Kenzo, in transition and awaiting its next chapter under new artistic director Felipe Oliveira Baptista, is also shaking up its press office.

Mathieu Baboulène has been named Kenzo’s worldwide press and public relations director. He joins the Paris-based fashion house from Coach Europe, where he was senior p.r. manager. Baboulène’s résumé includes stints at Maison Margiela, Givenchy and Lacoste, where Baptista was creative director from 2010 to 2018.

Baptista, who started at Kenzo in July, is to unveil his first collections for men and women in February during Paris Men’s Fashion Week for fall 2020.