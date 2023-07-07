EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Is Staging Its First Show in China

BUILDING BRIDGES: Kenzo will stage its first show in China on July 28, parading its men’s and women’s spring 2024 collection in Shanghai.

Kenzo creative director Nigo originally unveiled the collection on June 23 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, choosing as a venue the Passerelle Debilly, a footbridge over the Seine river that connects the Palais de Tokyo and the Eiffel Tower.

Nigo has made the interplay between late Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada and the French capital a central theme of his Kenzo. “A bridge between cultures” is how he put it during a recent interview with WWD.

The location for the Shanghai event is under wraps, as are details for an after-show party.

China represents a key market for Kenzo, where the brand operates 40 stores “and is thus reinforcing its strong commitment and growing presence in the Chinese market,” the Paris-based house said in a statement shared exclusively with WWD.

Kenzo noted the repeat show is to include new iterations of key looks unveiled at the Paris display, which exuded more of a grown-up, Parisian sophistication as Nigo eased up on preppy and collegiate themes.

The spring 2024 collection also incorporates a striking serif font for a new Kenzo Paris logo, which Nigo stamped on judo jackets and canvas tote bags, and repeated as a busy print for T-shirts, windbreakers and parkas.

The brand, part of luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, recently named K-pop star Vernon, one of 13 members of South Korean boy band Seventeen, as its global ambassador.