CULTURE CLUB: Kenzo has released the second edition of its folio, geared toward showcasing the house’s collections in collaboration with established and emerging image makers.

Titled “Le Renard Bleu,” and based on the fable “The Blue Fox,” the multidisciplinary project, featuring music, video, dance and print, is based on the brand’s La Collection Memento N°2.

Participating talents include director Lola Partel Oliva and krump artist Qwenga, as well as a collaboration between Los Angeles-based pop polymath Lafawndah and Midori Takada, marking the first composition by the Japanese percussionist and composer in almost 20 years.

The folio has just launched on kenzo.com and on the brand’s YouTube channel, and will soon be rolled out on the Antenne Books web site.

The first edition of the folio, produced by photographer Ruth Ossai and director Akinola Davies Jr., and titled “Gidi gidi bu ugwu eze — Unity is Strength,” was released in April.

A vinyl will be released with Berlin-based record label K7 on Aug. 24, and on vinyl and CD formats with Ultra Vybe in Japan.