KENZO SALE: Artcurial’s online auction of 132 lots from the late Kenzo Takada’s fashion collection closed May 12, netting 68,510 euros.

The auction house’s luxury fashion and accessories department sold 150 unique pieces, including kimonos, coats, skirts and tops for all seasons, with estimates running between 30 euros and 600 euros. Some of the items were unfinished prototypes, while others were finished products created by the designer between 2005 and 2008.

A lot of two kimonos in red and ivory, black and red sold for 650 euros – well above the estimated 150 euros to 250 euros. A long coat in brown tweed and black velvet, embroidered with beads, sequins, rhinestones and cannetille from the fall 2006 collection, brought in 1,235 euros. A short-sleeve wool dress in anthracite went under the hammer for 325 euros.

The fashion sale took place concurrently with a separate auction at Artcurial of Takada’s furniture and artwork, which had filled his Paris apartment : The latter netted 2.4 million euros. That Left Bank apartment, where he spent the last 15 years of his life, was decorated with the help of architect Ed Tuttle and exemplified the designer’s East-meets-West aesthetic, with Asian and pre-Columbian art, Art Deco furniture and contemporary art.

A statuette of a “Fat Lady” from the Tang dynasty sold for 4,940 euros, and a diptych of two black-and-white photographs of Takada, taken by Jean Larivière, netted 2,860 euros. A number of the designer’s fashion sketches were part of the auction, too. One lot of 23 of women wearing colorful kimonos, rendered in pencil, pen and paint, fetched 11,050 euros.

Takada died on Oct. 4 from coronavirus-related complications.

