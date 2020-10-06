KENZO ADIEU: People wishing to pay tribute to Kenzo Takada, the innovative fashion designer who died at the age of 81 on Sunday, can do so at the Maison Funéraire in Paris today through Thursday.

People are welcome to honor the late designer’s life by bringing flowers, drawings and testimonies to the funeral home, according to a spokesman for K-3, the luxury home and lifestyle brand Takada launched in January.

Maison Funéraire is located at 7 Boulevard de Ménilmontant in the 11th arrondissement. Visitation hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m. in the Vendôme Salon on the first floor.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Takada’s funeral will take place in strict privacy, the spokesman said.