KENZO KICKOFF: Kenzo will not show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week for fall 2020, which starts on Jan. 14, the house said on Tuesday.

The first fashion collections by Felipe Oliveira Baptista, for men and for women, will instead be shown during the upcoming Paris women’s fashion week, beginning Feb. 24.

Oliveira Baptista’s debut collections for Kenzo were expected to be unveiled during men’s fashion week. No reason for the change of plan was stated.

The creative director succeeds designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, who were at Kenzo for eight years.