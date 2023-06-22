EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Signs K-pop Star Vernon From Seventeen

CHARM SCHOOL: Kenzo’s artistic director Nigo, no slouch when it comes to music, has selected Vernon, one of 13 members of South Korean boy band Seventeen, as a global ambassador for the French house.

The 25-year-old K-pop star is to front various Kenzo advertising campaigns for clothing and sneaker categories, and make his first official appearance at Kenzo’s coed fashion show taking place on Friday during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Revealing the appointment exclusively to WWD, Nigo said he’s “pleased and grateful to welcome Vernon into the Kenzo family.”

For his part, Vernon said he’s “excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce” and that he looks forward to “showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world.”

Born into a French Korean family, Hansol Vernon Chwe has dual American and South Korean nationalities, and is considered the main rapper and face of Seventeen, a band created under Pledis Entertainment.

According to Kenzo, his “exceptional command of vocal range, tone and visual versatility quickly helped him garner global recognition and reputation.”

He is said to be gearing up for Seventeen’s comeback this summer.

With an early background in television, Vernon’s charm caught the eye of Pledis, now his management company. The artist is credited with authoring almost 70 songs, and he counts 6 million followers on Instagram.