Humberto Leon, director.

The co-creative director of Kenzo and cofounder of Opening Ceremony has written and produced his first film. Called “The Everything,” it features Kenzo’s fall collection as well as La Collection Memento No. 3.

“The Everything” is a lighthearted drama about a family of teenagers with unusual powers that bring them together. The 27-minute film stars Milla Jovovich as the matriarch to a group of young characters played by Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Sasha Frolova. The film also features Regina Hall, Jay Ellis, Zsela Thompson and Leo Reilly. Spike Jonze also makes a special appearance.

The movie is the latest installment in a series of campaigns Kenzo has produced with a different writer and director. Others who have produced films for the French brand include Gregg Araki, Sean Baker, Carrie Brownstein, Kahlil Joseph, Natasha Lyonne and most recently Ana Lily Amirpour for “Yo! My Saint!” a video for musician Karen O. The brand has also collaborated with Jonze for “My Mutant Brain,” a commercial for the Kenzo World perfume.

Leon and Carol Lim founded the fashion retailer Opening Ceremony in 2002. They were named creative directors of Kenzo in 2011.

The film will debut at an event during New York Fashion Week in September.