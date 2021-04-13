One of American fashion’s most vital voices, whose work has tackled issues of police brutality and the erasure of Black contributions to pop culture, will be returning to the runway in September.

Following a two-year hiatus, Kerby Jean-Raymond plans to show Pyer Moss Collection 4 the second weekend of September. The exact date will be revealed this summer. It will be the first time he’s had a show since September 2019, when he presented Collection 3, the third in his “American, Also” series paying tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe and other Black music pioneers with a musical performance and runway show at Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The news comes a day after the Council of Fashion Designers of America revealed dates for spring 2022 New York Fashion Week, which will be held Sept. 8 to 12, with a return to more in-person shows. Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill, who dressed First Lady Jill Biden for the inauguration, is also planning an in-person show. (Vice President Kamala Harris wore a camel coat designed by Jean-Raymond at a coronavirus memorial service during inauguration weekend, which was a showcase for American designers.)

Things are shaping up for a return to live fashion programming in September; on Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute revealed the Met Gala has been rescheduled from May to instead cap off fashion week, celebrating two museum shows. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” opening Sept. 18 will focus on contemporary American designers, and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” opening May 5, 2022 will celebrate 300 years of fashion history. Both shows will remain on view until Sept. 5, 2022, potentially re-aligning the museum’s fashion exhibitions and gala schedule with New York Fashion Week.