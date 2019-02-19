OFF TO PARIS: Buzzy designers like Batsheva’s Batsheva Hay and Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond will be winging it to Paris for the 16th season of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s Americans in Paris.

Orchestrated by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue, next month’s event will also spotlight Bode’s Emily Adams Bode, Christian Cowan, Hunting Season’s Danielle Corona, Jonathan Cohen, Matthew Adams Dolan, Luar’s Raul Lopez, Rebecca de Ravenel and Scosha’s Scosha Woolridge.

Hailey Bieber will be in the City of Lights to host the March 3 opening cocktail party at the group’s showroom at 63 Rue Pierre Charron.

Three of this year’s participants had strong showings in the last year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Jean-Raymond took home the top prize, with Bode and Cohen each walking away as a runner-up. Known to arbitrarily skip fashion weeks, Jean-Raymond has a deliberately nontraditional approach for his signature fashion label. (He also has a multiyear deal with Reebok.) Jean-Raymond told WWD last month, “Theres no point in me doing two collections a year. There’s no point in doing runway shows every season. There’s no point in doing a lot of the things that we have been doing. So we’ve just been completely disrupting the model.”

Americans in Paris is set up to give participants global exposure and support for sales, marketing and media. The showroom will be open from March 2 to 4. Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said, “Paris is an important stop on the global fashion week circuit, and with Americans in Paris, we are helping the designers meet the buyers and editors whom they might not have otherwise met.”

Klarna, a European global payments provider, will sponsor this year’s initiative. The Sweden-based company works with hundreds of leading online retailers to offer flexible payment options and checkout methods such as paying later or paying over time.