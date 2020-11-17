Kerby Jean-Raymond, the Pyer Moss designer and newly appointed global creative director of Reebok, will be in conversation with Cross Colours’ cofounder TJ Walker in a virtual event being organized by L.A.’s Black Design Collective.

Titled “Pull Back the Curtain,” the event will air virtually on Dec. 6 and feature celebrity guest appearances and musical performances, along with the two designers discussing their careers and the impact of Black designers. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m PST, and be moderated by journalist Loren LoRosa. Ticket sales, $20 to $100, will benefit a new TJ Walker scholarship fund.

The nonprofit Black Design Collective was founded in 2019 by costume designer Ruth E. Carter, fashion designers Kevan Hall, Angela Dean and Walker to help Black fashion designers get into the industry by providing financial resources and mentorship, and to provide visibility to ones who are often overlooked.

“Black Design Collective is excited to present an intelligent conversation 30 years in the making. We will take a close look at how TJ Walker of Cross Colours shifted fashion and culture in 1989 that inspired the next generation of Black designers including Kerby Jean-Raymond,” Hall said. Cross Colours celebrated its 40th anniversary last year with an exhibition at L.A.’s California African American Museum.

Following the announcement during the program, a scholarship committee will review designer portfolios and the recipient will be awarded early next year.

Tickets are available at BlackDesignCollective.com/Category/Events.