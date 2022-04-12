Kerby Jean-Raymond, Jason Wu, Tracy Reese to Honor FGI’s Rising Star Award Winners

READY AND WAITING: This year’s finalists for the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star awards will have to wait a few weeks to find out who the winners will be, but now they know who will be handing them over.

Attendees at the annual event will also get to listen in to a keynote address delivered by the artist, author and designer Rebecca Moses. The May 10 luncheon will be held at The Lighthouse, Pier Sixty-One on the Hudson. Elle’s editor in chief Nina Garcia will be handing out the Womenswear award to one standout in a field of five that includes Amir Taghi, Frederick Anderson, Kelsey Randall, Junny Ann Hibbert and Mimi Prober.

Kerby Jean-Raymond will present the Menswear award, with Juul Nielsen, Christopher Lowman, Kenneth Nicholson and Terry Singh being in-the-running. Publicist Kelly Cutrone has been tapped to give out the All Gender award. Deviate’s Kelsey and Cassidy Tucker, Fried Rice’s Maya Wang, Stan’s Tristan Detwiler and William Frederick’s William McNicol are all vying for the honor.

Tracy Reese will honor Byron Lars with the President’s award for Excellence, while Jason Wu will present the Entrepreneur of the Year award to Cole Wassner of the Wassner Management Group.

Andrea Rosso will take to the podium to give the Diesel Sustainability Award to McNicol, Prober or The Vault by Volpe Beringer’s Nicole Volpe Berlinger. Gary Wassner will dole out the Hilldun Business Innovation Award to Savitude’s Karen Williams.

Ken Downing will reveal the New Retail winner with the finalists being ScentFluence’s Caroline Fabrigas, the aforementioned Beringe and Thirteen Lune’s Nyakio Grieco. Marc Hruschka will reveal the Fine Jewelry honoree, with nominees including Julie Lamb, Mary Margrill and Sara Shala Designs’ Sara Shala. Freddie Leiba will present the Accessories winner. BYBBA’s Pam Seidman, Bentz’s Melissa and Kim Bentz, Cuddigan Leather’s Jennifer Rose Smail, Mia Becar’s Betzabe Gonzalez and Salone Monet are the finalists.

Kelta Moore will hand out the Beauty Entrepreneur award with the seven finalists including Curl Daddy’s Edwin Borquez Pierrot, Em & El Organics’ Emily Trower-Young, GlossWire App’s Kimberley Carney, Kindra’s Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, Moerie’s Mantas Butkus, Raquel Riley Thomas Beauty’s Raquel Riley Thomas and Sparti Scents’ Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas.

A pre-event private party will be held at the Diesel store in SoHo on April 28. Hearst Magazines, the Hilldun Corporation, Diesel and Pullquest are sponsoring the upcoming luncheon.