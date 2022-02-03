Kerby Jean-Raymond to Depart Reebok

The Kerby Jean-Raymond era at Reebok is coming to an end.

Early Thursday, the designer revealed that he will depart as global creative director of the sports brand on March 1. That date is shortly after the Reebok acquisition by Authentic Brands Group is expected to be finalized.

Jean-Raymond, the designer of Pyer Moss, joined Reebok in 2017 and during his tenure led the creative team in unifying the brand’s direction. “I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors,” said Jean-Raymond.

“We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok,” said Reebok president Matt O’Toole. “The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.”

The final Reebok by Pyer Moss-Collection 4 will be released in late March.