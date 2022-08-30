×
Kering Americas Taps Kate Shone as VP, Communications and Community Engagement

Most recently she was with Chanel as vice president of public relations and head of social media initiatives for fragrance and beauty.

Kate Shone headshot
Kate Shone joins Kering Americas. Emily Soto

Kate Shone has been named vice president of communications and community engagement at Kering Americas, a new post.

She reports to Laurent Claquin, president of Kering Americas, and Valerie Duport, Kering’s chief communications officer in Paris.

Most recently, Shone was with Chanel as vice president of public relations and head of social media initiatives for fragrance and beauty. In addition to leading U.S. media relations strategy for Chanel makeup, skin care and fragrance for a decade, she played a leading role in the creation of @welovecoco, the brand’s first U.S. beauty community on Instagram. Earlier, she was part of the L’Oréal Luxury Products Division, heading up U.S. public relations and global communications for its Lancôme and Ralph Lauren Fragrance brands, respectively.

