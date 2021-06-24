Kering Americas has linked with Black in Corporate to host a virtual mentorship program this summer. The partnership, created to support and champion young Black professionals, will pair mentees with employees within Kering Americas in departments including marketing, operations, technology and human resources.

“We are extremely proud and honored to partner with Black in Corporate for this mentorship program, the first of its kind for both BIC and Kering Americas,” said president of Kering Americas Laurent Claquin. “We have a continued commitment to foster and maintain initiatives that allow us to support the next generation of talent which is essential to our industry.”

The program will run for the month of August with a slate of online career development workshops, networking events and speakers from Kering. Applications for the program are currently open and will close July 2.

“As Black in Corporate’s one-year anniversary approaches, I’m beyond thrilled for us to partner with Kering in a meaningful and thoughtful way,” said BIC founder and chief executive officer Candace Marie Stewart, who founded the initiative last fall. “BIC launched its virtual mentorship program last fall, and for us to now see its evolution through this collaboration is a significant step in furthering our mission. As a Black individual whose professional corporate experience is in luxury fashion, I find it pertinent to create pathways for other Black professionals specifically in this sector that will help propel them toward long-lasting success.”

