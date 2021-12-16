Kering and LVMH Respond to PETA’s Allegations in Asia

After lobbying and swaying many fashion brands to stop using fur, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has increased its efforts to get companies to stop using exotic skins.

Following a recent PETA Asia investigation, the organization has appealed to top executives at Kering and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. In letters dated Monday to Kering’s chair and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault and LVMH’s chair and CEO Bernard Arnault, PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk urged them to stop using exotic animal skins.

The letter to Pinault opened with thanks for declaring Kering fur-free. It went on to detail the “violent, inarguably cruel manner” in which lizards are killed for Gucci accessories, based on a PETA Asia investigation. “No bag, belt or wallet is worth such pain and suffering, especially since your designers have access to the most advanced and beautiful leathers,” Newkirk wrote.

In the letter to Arnault, PETA claimed that workers in slaughterhouses that supply LVMH inflated ostriches, among other allegations of “indefensible suffering.” Newkirk also referred to a previous claim of “thousands” of crocodiles being crammed into a confined space “for months” in part of LVMH’s supply chain in Vietnam.

However, other experts who have seen the PETA video, who requested anonymity, said that the practices shown seemed to comply with international animal welfare standards overall.

Both companies responded to the allegations Thursday and highlighted their commitments to traceability and standards for animal welfare.

Kering said in a statement provided to WWD Thursday: “Kering has always been committed to respecting the highest standards of animal welfare, sustainability and labor conditions in its sourcing of precious skins. Kering is also engaged with several industry associations to help suppliers improve their practices. With respect to precious skins, Kering is committed to a goal of 100 percent traceability and strict adherence to the Kering standards for raw materials sourcing and manufacturing processes by 2025.”

Addressing the allegations more directly, the Kering statement noted that, “As for the information regarding the mistreatment of lizards in an Indonesian processing facility that was brought to us by PETA, while we have taken these allegations very seriously, there is no evidence that Kering brands are directly or indirectly connected with this facility or those practices.”

The Kering statement noted that such practices are “strictly forbidden” by the company’s animal welfare standards. The company said that it launched an internal investigation as soon as it was notified. That said, “should there be a proven connection between this facility and our supply chain, we would immediately terminate the business relationship. We’re committed to continuously enhance traceability and animal welfare in our supply chains,” the statement read.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson for LVMH, the company indicated that it “respects all views and sensitivities on the use of animal-based raw materials and we support and are actively involved in the sector’s efforts to achieve the best possible practices.”

The statement continued, “Our intention is to provide customers with a product that has been made in the most responsible and ethical manner possible.”

LVMH cited its 28-year commitment to applying the highest standards in the sourcing of these materials, prioritizing animal welfare, conservation of species and utmost respect for the environment and local communities.

The information provided by the spokesperson also noted that LVMH introduced an animal-based raw materials sourcing charter in 2019 to assess the aforementioned commitments as they apply to all of its brands.

Furthermore, to ensure its designers “are free to use the raw materials that allow them to express their vision,” LVMH is “firmly committed to materials traceability” as stated in its “LIFE 360” environmental roadmap for all animal-based materials from 2025. That initiative was announced in April.

In recent years, companies like Chanel and Alexandre Birman have banned the use of exotic skins. Nordstrom has committed to doing away with them, too, as well as real fur by the end of this year.

The spokesperson for LVMH declined to say whether the company executives are considering no longer using exotic skins or whether they plan to speak with PETA officials.

A PETA spokeswoman said Thursday that the organization had not received a response from Kering or LVMH. PETA is planning protests in different cities, starting next week in Las Vegas, she said.