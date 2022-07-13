×
Kering Announces High-Profile ‘Caring for Women’ Dinner for New York in September

The event will be hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault at
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault. Stephane Feugere / WWD

The Kering Foundation is hosting a high-profile dinner this September to benefit three organizations dedicated to ending gender-based violence.

The foundation on Wednesday revealed plans for its first “Caring for Women” dinner in New York. The dinner is set for Sept. 15, one day after the conclusion of New York Fashion Week, at iconic restaurant space The Pool on Park Avenue. Anderson Cooper will host the event, with co-chairs including Kering chief executive officer and chairman François-Henri Pinault and wife Salma Hayek Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson, artist Julie Mehretu and Gloria Steinem. The evening will support the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Global Fund for Women, and Ms. Foundation for Women.

“Kering and its Houses stand in active opposition to all forms of violence against women and, now more than ever, the Kering Foundation is resolute in its mission to create a world where women can live freely in physical and psychological safety,” said Pinault, in a statement announcing the dinner. “The Caring for Women Dinner represents a milestone in our 14-year history of partnering with front-line organizations that support women survivors to escape violence and rebuild their lives.”

An additional co-host and performer for the event are still to be announced.

