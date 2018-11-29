TIPPING THE BALANCE: Luxury goods giant Kering has snagged a prize for its high level of female representation on its board.

The award for the “Most Feminine Board of Directors” was handed out by European Women on Boards along with Ethics & Boards. The organizations compared the 200 largest companies of the Stoxx Europe 600 index, considering the percentage of women on the boards as well as the presence of women serving as chief executive officer or chair of the executive board.

In a statement, the company, which owns a range of high-end labels including Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Pomellato, said the recognition served as an illustration of its long-standing commitment to gender equality. Kering launched a leadership and diversity program in 2010 with the aim of increasing access for women to leadership positions. It has set the goal of reaching gender parity and pay equality at all levels by 2025.

Women make up more than half of the group’s managers, at 56 percent, the majority of its board, 64 percent, and 33 percent of its executive committee.

In addition to including efforts to promote gender equality in its human resources policies, Kering sponsors events related to cinema through its Women in Motion program. Earlier this week, ceo François-Henri Pinault said he was doubling the budget of the company’s foundation, which focuses on tackling violence against women, offering awards to social entrepreneurs working on the issue and launching a campaign against cyberbullying, for example.

Kering is also partnering with Michelle Obama for the French leg of her blockbuster tour for her memoir titled “Becoming.