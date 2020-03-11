While the online fund-raising campaign launched on Monday by digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni continues to exceptionally perform — more than 3.6 million euros have been raised so far — more and more fashion companies are making significant donations.

On Wednesday, French conglomerate Kering, along with those of its luxury brands particularly active in Italy, including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Pomellato and Kering Eyewear, announced a 2 million euros donation supporting the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The donation will benefit several health-care institutions across Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, all key areas for the aforementioned Kering brands.

Italian designer Elisabetta Franchi also decided to support Italian hospitals in the care of coronavirus patients by making a 50,000 euros donation to launch the #ifyouwantyoucan fund-raising campaign.

On Monday, Marco Bizzarri made a personal donation of 100,000 euros to eight hospitals located in his native Emilia-Romagna region, while the previous night, Giorgio Armani announced the donation of 1.25 million euros to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, which are all fighting the coronavirus spread in the country. The amount will additionally support the activities of Protezione Civile, the country’s civil defense.

Bulgari, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Alibaba, L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd. and Swarovski are also among the companies who made donations to support the fight against the virus.