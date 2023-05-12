Kering Honors Swiss Director Carmen Jaquier With Women in Motion Emerging Talent Prize

PARIS — Kering will award this year’s Women in Motion Emerging Talent prize to “Thunder” director Carmen Jaquier.

“I am very grateful to receive this award, especially from a visionary and inspiring director like Ninja Thyberg. Thanks to Women in Motion, I have a feeling of sorority, which touches me and gives me hope in this desire I have for reflection, rebellion and transmission. I have special feelings for all the people — technicians, producers, screenwriters, actresses and actors — who fiercely committed themselves to my side for my first feature film, ‘Thunder,'” she said.

The Swiss director was chosen by last year’s honoree, Swedish director Ninja Thyberg. It is a Kering tradition for the Emerging Talent Award to be selected by her predecessor.

“’Thunder’ is an incredibly beautiful, life-affirming and innovative film that challenges conventional ideas of sexuality, God, pain and redemption. Carmen Jaquier is 100 percent loyal to her female protagonist and this film has a truly female gaze. It is a great honor to pass on this award to her,” said Thyberg about choosing to pass the honor on to Jaquier.

Jaquier will take to the stage with Michelle Yeoh, this year’s honoree for the Women in Motion award, and she will receive a 50,000 euro grant earmarked for her next film project.

Jaquier graduated from École Cantonale d’Art in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she studied photography before moving into film. Her student film “Le Tombeau des Filles” won a prize for emerging talent in the Locarno Film Festival. She has directed several short films since then to wide acclaim and other awards.

Her first feature film, “Thunder,” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and took home the best director award at the Marrakech Film Festival. The story centers on a teen who returns to her village from a convent after learning of her sister’s mysterious death, and the tumult around the reunion with her childhood friends.

Kering is an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival. It’s Women in Motion program was founded in 2015 and has grown to a series of talks focusing on female filmmakers, actresses and film executives that takes place during the festival.

The gala awards dinner will be held at Cannes’ Musée de la Castre overlooking the view of the Mediterranean on May 21. Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault will present both awards alongside Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Frémaux.