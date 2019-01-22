GREEN GIANT: Kering has been ranked as the second most sustainable company in the world across all industries in Corporate Knights Global 100 Index unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, rocketing up from 47th place just a year ago.

The luxury goods firm, owner of brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, was the leader in the ranking in the luxury, apparel and accessories category for the second year in a row.

“This reflects our dedication and perseverance to embed sustainability best practices across our business activities and it also acts as a ‘proof of concept’ that a business can achieve financial success while delivering positive social and environmental outcomes,” stated Marie-Claire Daveu, Kering’s chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs.

Kering has made corporate social responsibility (CSR) a pillar of its strategy in recent years, and is notably aiming to reduce its environmental footprint by 40 percent between 2017 and 2025, as reported.

The annual Corporate Knights index is recognized as a benchmark for corporate sustainability, measuring 7,500 companies with sales of more than $1 billion on 21 key performance indicators related to CSR.